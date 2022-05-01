Library Update

First, a big thank you to the snowbirds who have remembered to return their library items before their trip back north.

Your library may have items that surprise you! One of our SunBird people discovered that while searching the Large Print section, she discovered that a favorite author was in large print—Patterson! Then she found a selection of Reader’s Digest condensed books in large print and borrowed one and found a new author she enjoyed.

Someone gave us a 2,000-piece puzzle! Try that for a challenge when the heat rises. And don’t be embarrassed to browse the movies and borrow one for children or G-rated.

Lastly, some of you enjoy Romance books, and we have such a large selection and more being donated. Check under the windows area if this is your favorite genre.

Happy reading in the early morning sunshine!