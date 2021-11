Rose Pachura

The Ladies Community Chit and Chat Luncheon Group will have a meet and greet luncheon on the second Wednesday, Nov. 10, at The Park at Copper Creek, 901 S. 94th Street, Chandler, AZ 85224.

Program and cost are pending at this time. RSVP is needed to reserve seating. You must pay in advance. Contact Rose at 480-802-0775 for information and RSVP. Monday, Nov. 8, is the deadline for the count. Come and see what we are all about. We would love to meet and greet you.