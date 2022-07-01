It’s Time to Trim Your Palm Trees

ACC Committee

Now that the palm flowers have bloomed, it is time to have your palm trees trimmed. We are now in monsoon season, with the high winds and heavy rains. These palm trees leave unsightly debris throughout the community and can cause damage to your home or your neighbors’ homes.

If you are not in SunBird now, please make arrangements to have your trees trimmed this month. Letters will begin to go out in August. Please save your HOA dollars by not receiving a letter. Last year over 100 letters were sent out.

The HOA office maintains a Service List, which includes landscapers. Please feel free to stop by the clubhouse and pick up a copy of the list. It is readily available, just outside the office window, and offers many useful contacts to a variety of other services. You can also call Bonnie at the office at 480-802-4901 for recommendations.

As always, thank you for your efforts towards maintaining the beautiful surroundings of SunBird. Together, we can ensure SunBird remains one of the most attractive and desirable communities in the area.