In Passing – April 2026

Evalena (Teal) Burnham

Evalena (Teal) Burnham passed away on March 2, 2026, peacefully. She was born on Nov. 16, 1941 in Winner, S.D., the youngest of 12 siblings. She was married for 45 years to Paul Burnham. They lived on the family farm in Millboro, S.D., for a few years, but settled down in Allen, Neb. She went to nursing school and got her LPN license. She worked in the rehab department at the hospital, Elms Nursing Home, and was a traveling nurse with Tristate Nursing.

She had six children, 16 grandchildren, 40 great–grandchildren, and seven great–great-grandchildren, of which she knew all their names and date of birth.

After her husband’s passing, she moved to SunBird Golf Resort in Chandler, Ariz., in 2005 to be with her sister who recently lost her husband. She was heavily involved in the Chandler Lions Club; she loved working with the kids. She was family-oriented and spent as much time as she could with them. Even after retiring, she continued to be a caregiver for several people and picked up kids from school. If she wasn’t working or doing something for the Lions, she was playing cards, reading, putting a puzzle together, or at a casino. Every Sunday morning you could find her attending church service.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were blessed to know her.

Come help us celebrate her life on April 19 at 1 p.m. in the ballroom at SunBird Golf Resort. A small meal will be served.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Chandler Lions Club, P.O. Box 361, Chandler, AZ 85224.