The SunBird Garden Club is pleased to announce that seven beautiful homes will be open to ticket holders on March 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. We will also have guided tours of the recently renovated Educational Garden. Tickets are $15 (cash or check only) and will be sold in front of the library on the following dates: Feb. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m., Feb. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m., Feb. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m., and Feb. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m.

This very popular Home and Garden Tour is a major fundraiser for our club. A large portion of these funds will be used for our next big project, which is the front gate area. Laurie Doyle and Gudie Huffman are already hard at work with the guidance of the HOA and assistance of the maintenance group. The Garden Club is also accepting donations for this major project and would like to thank the Lions Club for their generous $500 contribution!

For more information regarding the Home and Garden Tour, please contact Cathy Wilson at 206-714-4091 or Carollynn Hanson at 253-740-2796.