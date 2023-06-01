Help Fill the Coyote Cupboard with Life’s Necessities!

Mary Kenny, AAUW Member/Volunteer

The AAUW (American Association of University Women) Southeast Valley Branch invites the community to help provide basic necessities for struggling students at the Williams Campus of Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC).

The Coyote Cupboard at CGCC’s Williams Campus contains a variety of supplies available free to students who experience financial hardships as they try to attend school while working and raising a family, all at the same time. To address the need, Williams Campus staff strives to ensure that no one in their community goes without certain necessities that enable them to be successful in their academic endeavors.

Here is the list of items that our local AAUW branch is collecting to fill the cupboard:

* Baby Necessities: Diapers, wipes, formula, onesies, bibs

* Household Cleaning Products: Lysol/Clorox wipes, laundry detergent, dish soap, paper towels, dusting cloths

* Basic Hygiene: Soap, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, towels, washcloths, feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, face cleanser/wipes, sunscreen, lip balm, lotion

* Clothing Kits (new items only): Socks, underwear, plain t-shirts, athletic/other shorts, sweaters, sweat pants

Bring donated items selected from the above list to Oakwood Library in the Oakwood community of Sun Lakes, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., on June 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Members of AAUW Southeast Valley Branch will be on hand to accept and bundle donations. Feel free to stay and mingle!

AAUW is a diverse group that encourages participation by those who wish to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, philanthropy, and research. It supports education and legislation impacting girls and women.

AAUW is a national organization open to all graduates holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. There are more than 170,000 members across 1,000 local branches. The Southeast Valley Branch of AAUW was chartered in 1989.

Are you ready to make a difference, meet other accomplished and interesting women, and have fun together? Join us to be a part of change in the making! For more information, email us at [email protected].