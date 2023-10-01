Halloween Gala at San Tan Ballroom October 29

John Yu

Sun Lakes Sunday Dance Venue presents the 2023 Halloween Music, Dinner, and Dance Gala at the San Tan Ballroom (25630 S. Brentwood Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248) on Oct. 29. Doors open at 5 p.m. A special dinner menu with a great variety of choices from the Cottonwood Grill is available for order from 5 to 7 p.m. A complete bar inside the ballroom will be open all evening. Music and dancing begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Why did we call it a “Gala”? Because we like it to be, as the French and Spanish say, a “festive occasion”—Halloween. Come as you are or dust off your old costumes and dress up. But whatever you do, come and have a fun evening. The music will be provided by the Midnight Moon Duo playing music that spans the decades, from swings of all types to foxtrots, waltzes, rumbas, tangos, and today’s pop country and line dance. The music will always focus on the pop songs of the times—easy to listen to, danceable, and always played at a sound level that allows for conversation and dining.

Admission is $15 per person or $25 for two people. Due to costumes, there will be no dress code enforced; however, speedos, bikinis, and flip flops are not considered costumes, please!

Call or text 480-699-7334 with any questions. Please check our website, www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com, for more details. As always, our friends at the SunBird retirement community are invited to join us, as well as the general public.