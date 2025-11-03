Getting Back Into the Swing of Things – Tennis Is Back!

Kudos, you made it through another hot, summer season. As the snowbirds have begun to return to the scene, we will be back on track for another exciting tennis season filled with mixed doubles drills, tennis tourneys, and, of course, a little friendly banter between the players. Our first tournament will be played at Trilogy with Springfield. Get your game faces ready!

The Sunchix will be returning for another Valley of the Sun season. We welcome Patty Neavill to the team as our newest member. Our first match is on Nov. 7. Let’s kick some butt, ladies!

Tennis for Seniors: A Game for Life

Tennis isn’t just a sport—it’s a lifelong passion. For senior players, it offers a unique blend of physical activity, mental stimulation, and social connection that few other sports can match. Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or picking up a racquet for the first time in retirement, tennis can be tailored to suit your pace, preferences, and goals.

Tips for Senior Players

• Warm up thoroughly: Gentle stretching and light cardio before matches helps prevent injuries.

• Choose the right gear: Lightweight racquets with larger heads offer more control and reduce arm fatigue.

• Hydrate and rest: Seniors are more prone to dehydration. Bring water and take breaks as needed.

Tennis is more than a sport—it’s a lifestyle that can evolve with you. For senior players, it’s a gateway to better health, sharper thinking, and joyful connection. So, lace up your sneakers, grab your racquet, and hit the court. The game is still yours to play.