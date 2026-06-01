Get Those Synapses Snapping This Summer

Kyle Messner

Ever wonder what happens in your brain when you learn something new? It all comes down to synapses—tiny, lightning-fast bridges that carry information from one brain cell to the next. Every time you pick up a new skill, enjoy a stimulating lecture, or solve a challenging puzzle, your brain is literally firing sparks across these connections.

The exciting news is that your brain is never “finished.” It’s more like a lifelong renovation project. The more you use it, the stronger and more efficient those neural pathways become. Research continues to show that lifelong learning helps keep the mind sharp, engaged, and resilient at any age.

That’s where New Adventures in Learning comes in.

From June 1 through July 30, we’re offering a lively summer lineup designed to keep your synapses active and thriving. Whether you’re curious, social, or simply looking for something fun and meaningful to do, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy engaging lectures, book clubs, guided outings to a museum and antique mall, relaxed group lunches, and a weekly movie matinee complete with popcorn.

Our summer course topics are as varied as they are interesting, including Route 66: The Quintessential Road Trip, Fantasy Sports for All, Arizona National Monuments and Parks, the Health Benefits of CBD & THC, Italian Crockpot Cooking, and a hands-on class creating ceramic bowls to help address local food insecurity.

This is more than just filling your calendar—it’s a chance to keep your brain active, your curiosity alive, and your community connections strong.

Ready to keep growing? Learn more at newadventuresinlearning.org, email information@newadventures.info, or call 480-857-5500. You can also visit us at the Sun Lakes Center, 25105 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keep learning. Keep connecting. Keep those synapses snapping!