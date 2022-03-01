Join us Friday, April 8, in the Lakeview Room for the free living trust seminar “Planning Is Essential—Do You Have a Plan?”

Everyone can attend this seminar even if you have a will or a trust. A good estate plan coordinates what happens to your home, savings, investments, and retirement accounts. Learn how to appoint someone to make healthcare and financial decisions for you when you are unable to do so. If you do not, a court may decide for you. Also learn why a will is not enough and why many people with living trusts may end up in probate. Learn how to avoid it. If you have your plans finalized, find out what may have changed, needs updating, or is still applicable in Arizona. Guests will have an opportunity to ask questions after the seminar with Attorney Richard M. Dwornik. Presented by Dwornik Law Firm. You must RSVP to reserve your seat, as there is limited seating. Call 480-809-1014 or email [email protected]