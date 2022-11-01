Employee Appreciation Water Balloon Toss

Layne Varney, General Manager, and Dave White, Golf Club Board President, were the targets for the water balloon toss at the Employee Appreciation Luncheon held on Oct. 7. Water balloons were sold for $1 each, with a total of $100 being collected. All of the employees’ names from both the Homeowners Association and the golf course were put into a drawing.

Four employee names were drawn, and each of those employees collected $25. Thank you to all of the volunteers and luncheon attendees who made the SunBird employees feel appreciated.