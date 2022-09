Donations are being requested by One Small Step (Clothes Cabin). They are looking for travel-size toiletries to make hygiene kits for the homeless community. Toiletries may include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, lotion, bodywash, toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, etc. Any travel-size items are welcome. A donation bin has been placed in the Poster Room located across from the library. Thank you to SunBird resident Wanda Feliciano for organizing this donation box in SunBird!