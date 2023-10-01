Desert Threads Quilters Will Be at the Open House

Do you want to know what our quilters have planned for this next season? Members will be at the Cottonwood Palo Verde Open House on Saturday, Oct. 7, and at the IronOaks Open House on Saturday, Oct. 14. Come learn about the activities being planned, or come to the general meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 9 a.m. in the Lecture Hall at Cottonwood’s Computer Learning Center.

Some lucky person will buy the winning ticket for a quilt. Members will be selling tickets during the Open Houses, at the Bazaar in November, and at Desert Threads meetings and other events in the area. Funds are used to purchase supplies for the quilts we make to donate locally. Funds also help defray the cost of teachers at our meetings. Be sure to stop by our table to purchase tickets.

Desert Threads quilters are being challenged with some fun ideas to make quilts. Learn and create when the Block of the Month is introduced at each monthly meeting. Members can learn raw edge applique at an upcoming class. Some fun and interesting teachers are lined up for our meetings and for classes this year.

Arizona Quilters Guild (AQG) is having a Fun Day Meeting on Oct. 21. Desert Threads is a Chapter of AQG, so you will want to check out their website, www.arizonaquiltersguild.org, for details about this meeting and the other great lectures and classes being provided. The Fun Day is in person and features two great lectures, raffle baskets, vendors, and other activities. The excellent lectures offered monthly are free for our members and feature national and international quilt teachers. Non-members can join AQG for a day at $10 and take advantage of the lectures and reasonably priced classes. You can also send an email to [email protected] with questions. Be sure to include your name and email ID.