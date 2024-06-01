Cheers Social Group Activities

Cheers Trip Opportunities: There are many opportunities remaining for summer travel and/or day trips, including a Wine Tour; a trip to LA, including Philharmonic Orchestra performance; Mystery Tour; and more. Postings and information regarding many opportunities are available at Cheers weekly social meetings on Thursday.

There is some availability remaining in the Summer of 2024 for the Canadian Rockies trip, in addition to plans to offer this trip again in 2025 due to popular demand. Upon members’ requests, efforts are being made to plan a trip to Italy for 2025.

Cheers travel itineraries are open to all, since we utilize and partner with licensed travel agents. For more information, call Richard Lewin at 609-332-3915 or Donna Clucky at Free Spirit Vacations at 480-926-5547, Ext 2.

Monthly Wine Tasting: On the second Wednesday of each month, a club member hosts a wine tasting and potluck dinner in their home. Advance registration is required, and an $8 fee per person is collected to provide funds for the purchase of a variety of wine, selected and presented by the host/hostess. Anne Brunick serves as the activity leader, supporting and assisting monthly hosts.

Hamilton High School Donations: Cheers provides charitable support to needy students at Hamilton High School. Though school will be out, needs continue throughout summer, so continued donations are welcome. Voluntary donations of food, household items, and/or cash are provided monthly. If preferred, one may write a check directly to Hamilton High School, specifying which activity you wish your contribution to be credited to. These donations are coordinated by Sally Wegryn, who can be reached at 203-470-0733, in collaboration with Hamilton Social Work staff, and are greatly appreciated in our community.

Dine Out: On the fourth Wednesday of each month, members dine out together at a selected restaurant in the community. This activity, coordinated by Robert Russo, provides opportunity to try new restaurants and perhaps new types of cuisine in the company of friends. Advance registration is required to confirm restaurant reservations.

Book Club: This group meets every third Tuesday at the Oakwood Library.

For further information regarding Cheers Social group, membership, and/or group activities, please refer to our website Cheerssingles.org or contact Chairperson Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623.