Card Scores

We meet in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and she will get back to you.

6/05. 1st Guy Lund 2750, 2nd Maurice Stein 2100, 3rd Shirley Stein 2010

6/12. 1st Ken Reidenbach 2430, 2nd Shirley Stein 1750, 3rd Maurice Stein 1150

6/19. 1st Gleva Wiepking 2000, 2nd Yvonne Petersen 1960, 3rd Shirley Stein 1880

6/26. Maurice Stein 1980, 2nd Yvonne Petersen 1920, 3rd Donald Petersen 1880

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room, which is located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1, and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

June Scores:

6/02. 1st Delphi Godsil 698, 2nd Tonja Kiner 697, 3rd Tom Gillis 695

6/04. 1st Tonja Kinser 694, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 693, 3rd June Preder 686

6/09. 1st Cindy Schwarzkopf 712, 2nd Carol Phillips 706, 3rd Dave Schandle 702

6/11. 1st Tonja Kinser 710, 2nd Linda Hearn 698, 3rd Dennis Rittenback 678

6/16. 1st Carol Phillips 710, 2nd Vic Kinser 704, 3rd June Preder 693

6/18. 1st John Valentine 718, 2nd June Preder 711, 3rd Linda Hearn 695

6/23. 1st Gary Sheppard 709, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 694, 3rd Cindy Schwarzkopf 690

6/25. 1st Dennis Rittenback 704, 2nd Cindy Schwarzkopf 692, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 689

6/30. 1st Carol Phillips 700, 2nd Don Sieger 686, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 679

Euchre

We play Euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents. Everyone is welcome. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9251.

June Winners:

6/01. 1st Jo Frasure 50, 2nd Tonja Kinser 45, 3rd Vic Kinser 43

6/08. 1st Vic Kinser 56, 2nd Cindy Schwarzkopf 41, 3rd Tonja Kinser 39

6/15. 1st Ken Reidenbach 62, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 50, 3rd Vic Kinser 41

6/22. 1st Tom Gillis 57, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 43, 3rd Vic Kinser 38

6/29. 1st Ken Reidenbach 53, 2nd (tie) Leo Froelich/Jo Frasure 49

Pinochle

6/10. 1st Renee Overton 756, 2nd Shirley Stein 681, 3rd Tom Gillis 627

6/17. 1st Marlene Hinkle 805, 2nd Jackie Baker 700, 3rd Shirley Stein 691

6/24. 1st Jackie Baker 652, 2nd Maurice Stein 609, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 599

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold ’em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo Room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament-style Texas Hold ’em Poker game. Buy-in is $10. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%, plus a separate pot for high hand of the night. We welcome all players (men, women, shy, and inexperienced). Tutoring and coaching will be provided to those who need it. Come join us for a friendly poker game, hosted by Vic Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9252.

6/03. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Tim Clark; high hand pot Vic Kinser

6/06. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Jon Lane, 3rd Moe Gilliland; high hand pot Moe Gilliland

6/10. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Mark Geurkink, 3rd Allyn Baker; high hand pot Jerry Gilliland

6/13. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Bob Marsh, 3rd Sue Lane; high hand pot Lawrence Paschich

6/17. 1st Allyn Baker, 2nd Joe Cuibelo, 3rd Bob Marsh; high hand pot Vic Kinser

6/20. 1st Loren Wallace, 2nd Vic Kinser, Jerry Gilliland; high hand pot Loren Wallace

6/24. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Loren Wallace, 3rd Allyn Baker; high hand pot Allyn Baker

6/27. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Jon Lane, 3rd Mark Geurkink; high hand pot Bob Marsh