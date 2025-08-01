Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
June Winners:
6/02. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd June Preder
6/09. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday
6/16. 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Chet Howe
6/23. 1st Dolores Kline, 2nd Frank Nechvatal
Wednesday Morning Bridge
June Winners:
6/04. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Carol Dawley
6/11. 1st Marlene Garn, 2nd Tom Gillis
6/18. 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd Frank Nechvatal
6/25. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Carol Dawley
Friday Afternoon Duplicate Bridge
Dolores Kline
June Winners:
6/05. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott
6/12. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Beth Miller and June Preder
6/19. 1st Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 2nd Bob Gregory and Greg Lacey, 3rd Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott
6/26. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Carol Dawley and Patricia Liddle
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
June Winners:
6/06. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Judy Mahn
6/13. 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Karlene Garn, 3rd Beth Miller
6/20. 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Dosha Davidson
6/27. 1st Mary Jo Howe, 2nd Chet Howe, 3rd LaVonne Buland