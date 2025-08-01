August 2025, Card Games & Sports

Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

June Winners:

6/02. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd June Preder

6/09. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday

6/16. 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Chet Howe

6/23. 1st Dolores Kline, 2nd Frank Nechvatal

Wednesday Morning Bridge

June Winners:

6/04. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Carol Dawley

6/11. 1st Marlene Garn, 2nd Tom Gillis

6/18. 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd Frank Nechvatal

6/25. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Carol Dawley

Friday Afternoon Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

June Winners:

6/05. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott

6/12. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Beth Miller and June Preder

6/19. 1st Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 2nd Bob Gregory and Greg Lacey, 3rd Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott

6/26. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Carol Dawley and Patricia Liddle

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

June Winners:

6/06. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Judy Mahn

6/13. 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Karlene Garn, 3rd Beth Miller

6/20. 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Dosha Davidson

6/27. 1st Mary Jo Howe, 2nd Chet Howe, 3rd LaVonne Buland