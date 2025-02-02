Card Scores

500

We meet in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and she will get back to you.

December winners:

12/05. 1st Ken Reidenbach 2650, 2nd Maurice Stein 2440, 3rd Ray Cummings 2300

12/12. 1st Dave Beech 2100, 2nd Don Petersen 1610, 3rd Neva Beech 1450

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room, which is located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1, and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

December scores:

12/02. 1st Don Siegel 725, 2nd Dan Adams 724, 3rd Derald Feltmann 709

12/04. 1st Don Siegel 720, 2nd Dan Adams 715, 3rd (tie) Betty Flatt and Grace Oliver 705

12/09. 1st Dennis Rittenback 725, 2nd De Marrs 717, 3rd (tie) Don Siegel and Don Kadlec 696

12/11. 1st De Marrs 701, 2nd Don Siegel 690, 3rd Betty Flatt 681

12/16. 1st Dennis Rittenback 726, 2nd Herb Schrauben 712, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 694

12/18. 1st (tie) Don Siegel and Betty Flatt 724, 2nd Derald Feltmann 716, 3rd Lucy Tanner 703

12/23. 1st Don Kadlec 715, 2nd Don Siegel 709, 3rd Vic Kinser 704

12/30. 1st Tonja Kinser 722, 2nd Vic Kinser 716, 3rd June Preder 697

Euchre

We play Euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents. Everyone is welcome. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9251.

December winners:

12/01. 1st Vic Kinser 57, 2nd Tonja Kinser 53, 3rd Pat Kelly 49

12/08. 1st Jo Frasure 53, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 52, 3rd Leo Froelich 47

12/15. 1st Jo Frasure 59, 2nd (tie) Vic Kinser and Ray Cummings 56

12/22. 1st Ken Reidenbach 61, 2nd Vic Kinser 53, 3rd June Preder 50

12/29. 1st (tie) June Preder and Tom Gillis 51, 3rd Tonja Kinser 49

Hand and Foot

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Tuesdays in the Apache Room, which is located on the third floor of the clubhouse, and we start playing at noon. Please arrive by 11:45 a.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, please contact either Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035 or Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065. If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Pinochle

We meet in the Pima Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Jackie Baker at 480-206-9078 or Sharon Zubchevich 480-239-2932 and leave a message and they will get back to you.

December winners:

12/03. 1st Gleva Wiepking 894, 2nd Shirley Stein 872, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 855

12/10. 1st Jackie Baker 758, 2nd Renee Overton 742, 3rd Kathy Reiniger 715

12/17. 1st Tom Gillis 808, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 729, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 726

12/24. No cards (holiday)

12/31. No cards (holiday)

Ponytail

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee. Playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. every Saturday.

Ponytail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035. If there is no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you.

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold ’em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo Room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament-style Texas Hold ’em Poker game. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%, plus a separate pot for high hand of the night. Buy-in is $10. You won’t find a cheaper game to learn and get acquainted with Texas Hold ’em. We welcome all players (men, women, shy, and inexperienced). We are a friendly bunch, and we will help teach or coach you. Games are hosted by Vic Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9252.

12/03. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Walt Patthoff, 3rd Moe Gilliland; high hand pot Mark Geurkink

12/06. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Bob Cherry, 3rd Charles Alley; high hand pot Mark Geurkink

12/10. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Joseph Curbelo; high hand pot Mark Geurkink

12/13. 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd Mark Geurkink, 3rd Rich Weinstein; high hand pot Rich Weinstein

12/17. 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd Derald Feltman, 3rd Loren Wallace; high hand pot Derald Feltman

12/20. 1st Jeff Yerian, 2nd Loren Wallace, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot Mark Geurkink

12/27. 1st Mark Reiniger, 2nd Bob Lama, 3rd Loren Wallace; high hand pot Kathy Reiniger