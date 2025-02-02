Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
December winners:
12/02. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd Sue Kaat, 3rd Chris Nechvatal
12/09. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Delores Kvamme
12/16. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Marilyn Klooster, 3rd Beth Miller
12/23. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Delores Kvamme, 3rd Larry Schoenborn
12/30. 1st June Preder, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Tom Gilles
Wednesday Morning Bridge
December winners:
12/04. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd Jean Mrugala
12/11. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Carol Dawley
12/18. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Marilyn Klooster, 3rd Carol Dawley
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
December winners:
12/06. 1st June Preder, 2nd Margaret Eriksson, 3rd Judy Mahn
12/13. 1st Peggy White, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Larry Schoenborn
12/20. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Margaret Eriksson, 3rd June Preder
12/27. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Larry Schoenborn