Back by Popular Demand: Jesse Washington

Vocalist Jesse Washington will present his Fifth Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Vocal Musicale

Concert on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. The 2023 event will feature Jesse, along with his special guest Sam Rogers, “The Blues Man.” The Musicale will include gospel, contemporary gospel, classical, blues, R&B, showtunes, and patriotic songs for your entertainment pleasure.

Jesse has prior experience in community theater, light opera, and local churches, and he was a two-year member of the San Francisco Opera Company. Most recently, he has appeared as a participant in the City of Chandler Spice of Life Shows, the Scottsdale Senior Extravaganza, the Herberger Theatre Pop-Up Concert, and various events in Sun Lakes, SunBird, Trilogy, Maricopa, and other venues in East and West Valley locations.

Sam was raised in Detroit, Mich., and developed a love for music at an early age singing gospel music in churches in the area. Sam had an R&B band, The Invaders, who performed in nightclubs, cabarets, and ballrooms around Michigan. He is presently the leader of the Blue Expedition Band.

The Musicale will take place in Sun Lakes, Ariz., at the IronOaks Country Club Banquet

Room, which is located at 24218 S. Oakwood Drive (Riggs Road and EJ Robson Boulevard).

Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Advance tickets cost $12. Ticket price at the door will be $16. Tickets can be purchased by calling 510-691-8227 or in the Sun Lakes IronOaks Country Club lobby from 1 to 4:30 p.m. each Friday, Oct. 13, 20, and 27 and Nov. 3 and 10.