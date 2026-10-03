Wendy Armijo, Lifestyle Director

Saturday, Oct. 17, 4 to 6 p.m. SunBird Ballroom

Join us for an exciting evening of community, connection, and fun as SunBird participates in AZ G.A.I.N. (Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods)!

This special event brings residents together with local law enforcement and city services to promote community involvement, awareness, and neighborhood safety. We are excited to welcome representatives from the Chandler Police Department and other City of Chandler service departments, giving residents an opportunity to meet the people who help keep our community safe and connected.

One of the highlights of the evening will be a visit from one of the Chandler Police resources such as the K-9s or the forensic van. This opportunity will offer residents a unique behind-the-scenes look at some of the tools and resources used by local law enforcement.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a SunBird event without plenty of opportunities for fun! Test your skills and enjoy some friendly competition with activities including Bean Bag Baseball, Cornhole, the Golf Simulator, Jenga, and other fun games!

Feeling hungry or thirsty? The Horizon Room will be serving food and beverages ($) for attendees, making it easy to relax, socialize, and enjoy the evening with friends and neighbors.

AZ G.A.I.N. is more than just an event, it is an opportunity to strengthen the connection between residents, local agencies, and our community. Come out, meet your neighbors, learn something new, and enjoy an evening filled with activities, laughter, and community spirit.

Mark your calendar and join us Saturday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Ballroom. We look forward to seeing you there!