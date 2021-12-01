Art Club Looks to the Future

The SunBird Art Club is enjoying new growth, as we welcome new members and continue to see returning “snowbirds.” After being apart last year due to COVID-19, we find ourselves looking forward to new events and excursions, along with the opportunity to grow in our artwork. We are hoping to be able to book some local artists to come teach us new techniques to enhance our abilities. We were very honored to have the Neighbors Who Care organization ask us to paint four boxes to be used for fundraising and other events. What a great way to kick off the season!