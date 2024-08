Frank Nechvatal

Just a quick update on the club’s Summer Luncheon Series. The June luncheon was at Chen’s Chinese Bistro at Riggs and McQueen Roads. Thirteen people attended. In July we had the luncheon at Fiesta Mexicana on Alma School Road near Chandler Heights Road.

If you are interested in attending the August and September luncheons, please contact Barb Ott at 480-322-3036 to be placed on the contact list. Our next meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Lakeview Room.

Ciao