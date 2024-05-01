American German Club News

Frank Nechvatal

Our German Club finished this 2023-24 season with a Patio Party on April 25. Our club purchased fried and roasted chicken with potato salad. Members brought side dishes and desserts. During the party, President Nechvatal asked for suggestions for our next Oktoberfest in the fall with the hopes we may try something different.

We will meet on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Lakeview Room to finalize a plan for our Oktoberfest meeting.

Look for German Club articles this summer in the monthly SunBird News. If you have anything you wish to share in an article, contact Frank Nechvatal.

Until our Sept. 26 meeting, have a safe and healthy summer.

Bis September, auf wiedersehen!