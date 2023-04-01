Achoo! Using Essential Oils to Fight Back Against Allergy Season

JoAnne Gaudioso

As tiny seeds go from bud to bloom, the earth slowly awakens from winter’s deep slumber. Life feels clear and renewed and the gentle sunshine attests to a new beginning full of promise. This is what springtime represents to many people. But, if you are unlucky enough to suffer from seasonal allergies, the heralding of spring represents something else entirely. Watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, itching, and congestion are just some of the symptoms people with allergies suffer from.

Instead of letting threats of spring keep you inside, try using essential oils to protect your body and help you enjoy the spring you’ve been waiting for all winter. I stopped using over-the-counter allergy medications over six years ago after trying some essential oils that can help with allergies.

Allergens trigger symptoms in the nose, throat, lungs, ears, and sinuses. You may want to try something a little different if you suffer with these symptoms. Here are a few oils that may help you.

Lavender essential oil. Lavender works as a natural antihistamine and possesses strong anti-inflammatory properties that can treat and relieve most allergic reactions.

Peppermint essential oil. This strong, fresh, and minty oil opens clogged sinuses almost immediately. It also has anti-inflammatory, pain relieving, and decongestant relieving abilities. It opens airways and relieves scratchy throats.

Holy basil essential oil. This oil reduces the inflammatory response of allergens and supports the immune system overall. It has antimicrobial abilities and can remove toxins from our system, as well as clear airways.

Eucalyptus essential oil. This oil opens up the sinuses and lungs, improving circulation, which reduces the symptoms of allergies.

Lemon essential oil. Lemon oil works as a natural antihistamine relieving excess mucus and cools down an inflammatory reaction.

You can use 2-5 drops of any of these oils in a diffuser. You could also use 1 drop of each of these oils on a tissue and just inhale deeply.

One of my favorite ways to fight allergies is to make up a blend in a 10 ml roller bottle and apply it behind the ears, temple, bridge of nose, and on the bottom of your feet.

Seasonal Blend

10 drops Lemon

10 drops Lavender

10 drops Peppermint

Top off with Fractionated Coconut Oil

If you are interested in learning more about using essential oils to combat allergies, please contact me for a consultation. For more information, contact JoAnne Gaudioso at 480-225-5224 by phone or text, or email me at [email protected]