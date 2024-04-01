AAUW: Striving to Meet the Ever-Changing Needs of Girls and Women

The AAUW (American Association of University Women) Southeast Valley Branch (SEV) wraps up its programming year on April 15 by looking at this year’s achievements and its goals for the coming year. The monthly meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church on Riggs Road.

Among its achievements, AAUW SEV generously helped stock the Coyote Cupboard at the Williams Campus of Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC). The Cupboard contains a variety of supplies available free to students who experience financial hardships as they try to attend school, work, and raise a family, all at the same time.

Our dedicated members also packed 200 period packs for young girls attending six Chandler Unified District Schools. Did you know that nearly one in five girls leaves school early or skips school because of no access to menstrual products?

With STEM education as one of the organization’s top priorities, SEV recently successfully hosted its Second Annual Happy Hour Fashion Show. The sold-out fundraiser featured fashions provided by Chandler’s Judy Wear Boutique, as well as many raffle and silent auction items from area businesses and our members.

Thanks to the support from members and guests at the fundraising event, ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to talented women pursuing careers at CGCC in a variety of STEM-related fields, including Exercise Science, Data Analytics, Nursing and Applied Human Behavior, Computer Science, Nutritional Science, Biological Studies, and Mortuary Science.

During the coming year, SEV will remain committed to its goal of supporting multiple STEM-focused educational programs for girls in grades 4 through 8, as well as supporting Arizona Science Center’s STEM programs targeting elementary level girls.

SEV’s members reside in Chandler, Gilbert, and Sun Lakes. It is a diverse group that encourages participation by those who wish to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, philanthropy, and research. It also supports education and legislation impacting girls and women.

SEV, the local branch of AAUW, was chartered in 1989. AAUW is a national organization open to all graduates holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. There are more than 170,000 members across 1,000 local branches.

If you are looking for a way to make a difference, meet other accomplished and interesting women, and have fun together, contact us at [email protected] and be a part of change in the making!