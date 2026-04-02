2026 Shuffleboard Tournament Honors Linda Hackett

Kathy Hasbach

This year’s 2026 Shuffleboard Tournament was held in loving memory of Linda Hackett who passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Linda was a proud two-time tournament champion and a longtime resident of the SunBird community. She was known not only for her competitive spirit on the court, but also for her kindness, friendship, and dedication to our community.

In a touching tribute, Linda’s husband Bill Hackett, along with their daughter and son-in-law Cherise and Brad Taylor, were presented with commemorative pink shuffleboard pucks in her honor. Bill started play with the special pucks during the first game of the tournament—a heartfelt moment that reminded everyone of Linda’s love for the game.

The tournament featured 18 teams competing in a round-robin format across three divisions. Despite temperatures climbing into the 90s, the amazing turnout reflected the enthusiasm and dedication of our players. Spirits remained high as participants enjoyed friendly competition, laughter, and camaraderie throughout the event.

The tournament concluded on the third day with exciting playoff rounds, with John Teeler and Rollie Lindemeier taking first place, Dick Ballou and Bob Sandmann second place, Marty Eckstein and Herb Schrauben third place, and Brad Taylor and Dianne Marsh fourth place. The games were followed by a pizza party on the patio where players and spectators gathered to celebrate another successful year.

Shuffleboard at SunBird continues to grow and is bigger than ever, building friendships and creating opportunities for outdoor fun and fellowship. Play will continue through the spring, and everyone is welcome to join. There is no cost to participate, and equipment is available for those who would like to give it a try.