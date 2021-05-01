Year-End Celebrations for Lady 18ers

Dana Marrs, Publicity

As the winter season draws to a close, the Lady 18ers celebrate our Club Champion and prepare for the 2021-22 season.

Our Club Championship took place over two weeks in March. Cindy Vig won, posting a lean, emergency-free pair of scores: 71 and 71. When we look back at the women who have won our Club Championship, we see the history of women’s golf at SunBird and some remarkable consistency.

2021 Cindy Vig, 2020 Cindy Vig, 2019 Karen Gilmore, 2018 Karen Gilmore, 2017 Cindy Vig, 2016 Cindy Vig, 2015 Karen Gilmore, 2014 Cindy Vig, 2013 Karen Gilmore, 2012 Karen Gilmore, 2011 Cindy Vig, 2009 Barb Terry, 2008 Karen Gilmore, 2007 Connie Franklin, 2006 Barb Terry, 2005 Barb Terry, 2004 Kaye Wulfekuhler, 2003 Connie Franklin, 2002 Jody Elkey, 2001 Connie Franklin, 2000 Kaye Wulfekuhler, 1999 Jody Elkey, 1998 Edna Sexe, 1997 Connie Franklin, 1996 Edna Sexe, 1995 Pierrette Ducharme, 1994 Edna Sexe, 1993 Edna Sexe, 1992 Banny Urdahl, 1991 Lou Berglund

We celebrated the end of the season, on Thursday, March 25 with a just-for-fun golf outing with the Men’s Club, lunch on the patio and awards for the season. It was a season like no other with changes and accommodation throughout the year, but some things never change: the love for the sport, the joy of spending time outside golfing with friends, and the determination to play better golf.

Our officers for next year are President Margie Leach, Vice President Sandy Crane, Treasurer Julie Anderson, and Secretary Diane Robinson.