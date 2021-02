Rose Pachura

The Sun Lakes Wonderland of Lights was a successful fundraiser for The Perfect Place. A check was presented to the director, Rose Sanders, by Rose Pachura, Founder of the Ladies Community and Chit and Chat Breakfast Group and Coordinator for the Sun Lakes Wonderland of Lights. We had good responses to do the Wonderland of Lights again this year, and we on the committee are planning for this year. For information, contact Rose Pachura at 480-802-0775.