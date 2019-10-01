What’s happening on the sports courts this fall!

Marianna Buescher

The SunBird sports courts will be open and ready for play by Oct. 1! To celebrate our fresh, new look, the Tennis and Pickleball Clubs are partnering to host an event that is open to all of SunBird. Join us on Saturday, Nov. 16, for a day of fun that will include quick lessons, open play, and a group lunch (Dutch treat) in the Horizon Room. Please let us know if you are planning to stay for lunch.

Sign-up information can be found in the glass cases near the post office by the courts. Please see below for pertinent dates:

* Oct. 1: Sign-up sheets posted

* Oct. 31: Sign-ups closed

* Nov. 10: Final schedule posted

Prefer to communicate digitally? Email your sign-up request to Marianna Buescher at mariannabuescher@gmail.com for pickleball or Holly Benson at coachhbenson@cox.net for tennis.

You are welcome to sign up for both sports!

We look forward to seeing you on Nov. 16, for a day of celebration and fun!