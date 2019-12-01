Watercolor Classes at SunBird and Sun Lakes

Jean Anderson

This is your invitation to come have a good time and learn how to paint with watercolor in a fun, relaxed environment.

You know how you take my phone number and write it down or put it on your refrigerator? Well, it’s time to actually make that call and start painting.

Create colorful paintings beginning with your very first class. I teach classes on Mondays and Fridays in SunBird, Thursdays in IronOaks, and also do individual classes at my home. We have a lot of laughs, and I’ve been thrilled by how quickly everyone catches on.

In my other life, I developed highly-technical training programs in a very complicated field for a large national company. I’ve used that experience to produce a fun, quick way of mastering watercolor. Join others who are new to this exciting medium and learn with them.

You don’t need to know how to draw. Artists aren’t born with their talent. They learn to paint. If you can write, you can paint.

Call and reserve a space for yourself. I charge $15.00 a class. Classes go through mid-April with a break for Christmas. You sign up for a month at a time.

I’ll also be doing smaller beginners groups at my home this year with groups starting at various times.

If you are interested, please text or call Jean at 503-649-9097. No prior experience is necessary.