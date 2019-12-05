“Visit” Iceland with the Scandinavian Club

Ellie Watland

Take a journey through Iceland, a land where legends come alive, with Heidi Herman at the Scandinavian Club’s Dec. 15 meeting. Heidi is a public speaker, award-winning author, and an authority on all things Icelandic. Her presentation will blend the images of the country with the recollections of growing up, modern-day life in Iceland, and the legends and mythology that have been so prevalent from the Viking days to the present. Using photos and video, she will take us on a trip from Reykjavik and the archeological dig of a Viking settlement to the vibrant city of today. The culture will come alive through historical references, amazing natural photography, and a native’s memories of growing up. In addition, this special holiday presentation will inform us of Iceland’s unique Christmas traditions. No, there’s no Santa Claus there, but you’ll be introduced to the 13 yule-time trolls, along with the Christmas Cat and a few other surprises. This is a program you won’t want to miss.

Our evening begins at 5 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Country Club (25601 Sun Lakes Blvd.) with pickled herring, cheese, crackers, and a cash bar. At 6 p.m., a delicious dinner is served that includes baked cod, red potatoes, a vegetable medley, salad, warm rolls, and dessert. At 7 p.m., the evening’s program begins, and at 8 p.m., the meeting ends.

Reservations are necessary and must be made by Monday, Dec. 9. Dinners are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Memberships are $20. To make a reservation, contact Bruce McCorkle at bwmccorkle@gmail.com or 480-253-0081. If you make a reservation and are unable to attend, we appreciate receiving your payment, as we will be charged for your dinner.

Please join us for an entertaining and informative evening. All are welcome to attend. See you there! Sjáumst þar!