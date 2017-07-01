Trips and Tours

For more information or reservations, please contact Free Spirit Vacations and Events at 480-926-5547 or reservations@freespiritvacations.com.

Pageant of the Masters and Catalina

July 25-28, 2017

Price: $850 pp/double; $1099 pp/single

The Pageant of the Masters – a remarkable presentation of “living pictures.” Cast members recreate classical and contemporary artwork – paintings, sculptures, posters, ceramic pieces, jewelry and more! Innovative makeup and costumes, intricate sets, state-of-the-art lighting, live narration, a full pit-orchestra and the atmospheric amphitheater make this the finest production of its kind in the world. Also included is Catalina Island and Chocxo Bean to Bar Chocolatier.

Williams and Bearizona

August 9, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Travel to the historic Route 66 town of Williams. Enjoy the wide variety of wildlife at Bearizona, from majestic bison and nimble big horn sheep to stealthy wolves and adorable bear cubs.

Eat Drink and Be Merry Brewery Tour

September 9, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Enjoy an included lunch followed by a tour of Four Peaks Brewery. Besides learning about the rich history and culture of their craft beer and spirits, you can get an insight into how each drink has been carefully created and perfected. Sampling included!

San Diego Wine, Waves and Whales

September 11-14, 2017

Price: $750 pp/double; $995 pp/single

Travel from Phoenix to Temecula, an oasis of art and culture set amidst 150 acres of breathtaking gardens, rolling hills, tall mountains, and lush vineyards. Enjoy wine-tasting and an included dinner. Continue to San Diego and spend two nights at Humphrey’s Half-Moon Bay – directly across the street from the ocean. A harbor cruise and a full day of sightseeing and sipping (wine) are included.

Pacific Northwest Rail and Sail

September 18-27, 2017

Price: $2825.00 pp/double (inside); $2875.00 pp/double (outside)

Fly from Phoenix to San Francisco where your Pacific Northwest journey will begin. Travel by coach through wine country and up the magnificent Northern California and Oregon Coast. Board Amtrak and travel to Seattle for additional sightseeing. Continue to Vancouver and board the Princess Coral for a relaxing cruise which ends in Los Angeles. Air from LA to Phoenix is included.

Cruise to Cuba

October 10-19, 2017

Price: $3968 pp/double Inside cabin; $4368 pp/double Ocean view cabin; $4868 pp/double Jr Suite balcony cabin, plus port taxes and fees

Includes air from Phoenix to Montego Bay Jamaica, one night hotel at the Holiday Inn Rose Hall (all inclusive), 23 meals (8 dinners, 7 lunches and 8 breakfasts). Airport transfers on tour dates when air is provided by cruise line. Seven-night cruise circumnavigating the island of Cuba. Local English-speaking guides for shore excursions. Unlimited bar and beverage program on board ship featuring house brand drinks. Visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Old Havana.

Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

October 10-13, 2017

Price: $850 pp/double; $1050 pp/single

Every October, the New Mexico skies are painted as hundreds of balloons lift off from Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park. Nothing rivals the power of mass ascension on a crisp early morning as these graceful giants leave the ground to take their place in the cerulean desert sky.

A Day in the Life of the Navajo

October 24-29, 2017

Price: $995 pp/double; $1350 pp/single

Tour, up-close-and-personal, five Natural Treasures on or surrounding the Navajo Nation, including Monument Valley, Canyon de Chelly, Antelope Canyon, the Grand Canyon and Horseshoe Bend. But more importantly, get to know the tribal members as they share their history and culture with you. You will have a Navajo guide onboard the coach. Also, lunch and program with the students of the St. Michael Indian School in Window Rock included. For more than a century, this school, which was founded by Saint Katharine Drexel, has provided Navajo students with a quality education.

Verde Canyon Railroad

October 28, 2017

Price: $129 pp (coach); $179 pp (first class)

Board the Verde Canyon Railroad for a four-hour diesel train journey to places only accessible by rail. See crimson cliffs, eagle nests, white water rapids and abandoned gold mines.

Mystery Tour

November 15, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Back by popular demand! We’ll travel down the road a bit and stop somewhere you wouldn’t want to miss. Next – our lunch stop – then more surprises!

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 20-24, 2017

Price: $2954 pp/double; $3663 pp/single

There’s nothing like holidays in New York City, and this tour gives you the best the city has to offer, including spectacular views, a city cruise and, of course, the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with marching bands, elaborate floats and large helium balloon characters. Includes airfare.

Thanksgiving in San Diego

November 21-24,2017

Price: $950 pp/double; $1275 pp/single

Enjoy the sites of San Diego at a leisurely pace. Not to worry about your holiday meal, we have that covered as you cruise the bay and have a scrumptious meal. Come join us for a stress-free couple of days! Includes roundtrip airfare, three nights’ accommodations at the Embassy Suites in the heart of downtown San Diego, delicious Thanksgiving dinner aboard the Hornblower Yacht, admission to the USS Midway and many extras.

Rose Bowl Parade Mini-Getaway

December 31, 2017 – January 2, 2018

Price: $595 pp/double; $725 pp/single

The “Parade of all Parades” will be making its way down Colorado Boulevard in grand style on New Year’s Day, and you’ll have great seats along the parade route for up-close-viewing. It’s a sensory event you won’t want to miss. See the giant floral floats. Smell the aroma of the millions of roses and other flowers and hear the marching bands fill the air with robust sounds.

Rose Bowl Parade Family Getaway

December 30, 2017 – January 2, 2018

Price: $850 pp/double; $1095 pp/single

This is for grandparents and their kids and grandkids OR anyone who loves Disney and wants to experience it over the holidays. It includes reserved seats for the parade along with a full day and New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Happiest Place on Earth – Disneyland and California Adventure. (Price includes One-Day Park-Hopper.)

Rose Bowl Parade Four-Day Getaway (includes Volunteer Opportunity)

December 30, 2017 – January 2, 2018

Price: $750 pp/double; $995 pp/single

The “Parade of all Parades” will be making its way down Colorado Boulevard in grand style on New Year’s Day and you’ll have great seats along the parade route for up-close-viewing. See the giant floral floats. Smell the aroma of the millions of roses and other flowers and hear the marching bands.