The Premier Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival – January 22

The SunBird Kare Bears are excited and privileged to present The Premier Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival on January 22, 2019, in the SunBird Ballroom. We are allowing ample time for you to prepare for their appearance!

Tickets will go on sale December 3 to SunBird residents only. Ticket price is $20.00 (cash only). There will be eight to a table. Buy an entire table, or two! Don’t delay in getting your tickets, as we will be opening tickets sales to the public starting December 17. The tickets for this band sold out in two hours at IronOaks last year, so they are very popular.

The Kare Bear volunteers will be selling the tickets in the Puzzle Room from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through December 14. Ticket sales are first come, first served! You don’t want to miss this event!

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a cash bar, and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Come join us as the Kare Bears kick off the first tribute band concert here at SunBird!

If you have questions, please call Barb Dunbar at 360-490-1587.