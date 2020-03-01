The Desert Navy Club’s Next Meeting is March 20

Richard Volpe

The Desert Navy’s next meeting will be held on March 20 at the SunBird Community Center in the Lakeview Room. The meeting starts at 11 a.m., and all are welcome. I do have to apologize, as at our last meeting, we ran into some scheduling problems with our invited guests. The good news is that “Soldier’s Best Friend” will be returning for our next meeting on March 20. This is an organization providing our veterans living with combat-related disorders with therapeutic companion dogs. For additional information, you may want to check out their website at www.SoldiersBestFriend.org. The services provided are at no cost to the veteran, and training typically can last from six to twelve months.

The Desert Navy Club welcomes all to our monthly meetings throughout the 2020 new year. Our meetings are held on the third Friday of each month in the Lakeview Room, which is located on the main floor of SunBird Community Center. Meetings are held from September through May and are short in duration, with lunch always an option. Lunch typically is made available to our club members following each meeting in the Horizon Room, a restaurant located in the same facility as the Lakeview Room.

Looking forward to seeing you all at our next meeting. If you have any questions or are looking for any additional information, please feel free to contact Rich at 480-802-2532.