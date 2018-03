Bob and Pauline Sciaretta would like to thank all who attended their dance on January 27, which was held in celebration of their 48th wedding anniversary, Pauline’s 70th birthday and the publication of Pauline’s first book, Why Am I Here? One of My Many Questions to God (A Poem and Meditation Guide), now available on Amazon.com and Kindle. Thank you for making the event a fun and memorable time for Bob and Pauline!

