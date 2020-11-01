Tennis Club is Back In Action

Jennifer Walden

It was a long, hot, summer for some of our members and residents in the Valley of the Sun. Many of you continued to play tennis in the extreme heat! Phew! We all welcome the cooler, more manageable temperatures of fall and winter.

Our organized Tennis Club activities will commence the first of November. This is the current schedule:

Monday:

Ladies Doubles: 8:30 to 10 a.m., coordinator Holly Benson

Men’s Doubles: 10 a.m. to noon, coordinator Mel Terechenok

Tuesday:

Men’s Doubles: 8:30 to 10 a.m., coordinator Jack Barber

Wednesday:

Mixed Doubles: 8:30 to 10 a.m., coordinator TBD

Thursday:

Ladies Doubles: 8:30 to 10 a.m., coordinator TBD

Friday:

Mixed Doubles: 8:30 to 10 a.m., coordinator Jack Barber

Sign-up sheets will be posted on the tennis board at the sports courts for some of these scheduled activities, or you may email the coordinators directly. Contact information for our members is listed on our member list that was provided to you last season.

Due to the current restrictions imposed by the CDC, the State of Arizona, and our HOA, we are unable to participate in, nor host, any social events with other communities at this time. And, unfortunately, there will not be a Christmas Party this December (usually co-hosted with the Golf Club). We must adhere to the CDC rules, one of which is that no gatherings of over 50 people are allowed. Also, the SunBird restaurant will not be catering any events of any size in the near future.

Per SunBird Manager Layne Varney, all SunBird club activities are currently limited to SunBird residents only. No non-residents are allowed to participate. We all want to keep our SunBird residents safe from the pandemic! Many of us are in the high-risk category, so please help keep us all safe and healthy.

On a more positive note, we are extremely lucky in these stressful times to be able to enjoy the freedom to play our favorite game! So, let’s play on!

Super Important! We need volunteers to assume the leadership roles of president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer for the 2021 tennis season. We also need volunteers for the nominating committee. We need you! Please contact our president Pam Tiffany at 567-674-0554 if you are interested in either a board position or being on the nominating committee.

If you are interested in joining our SunBird Tennis Club, please contact our president Pam Tiffany at 567-674-0554.

Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. in the Lakeview Room.