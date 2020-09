Layne Varney, General Manager

SunBird has an email newsletter and special-notices program to improve communications with homeowners. If you are not registered for the SunBird email list or you are not sure if you are, please go to the SunBird website at sunbirdhoa.com and click on the icon picture of the email chimp (monkey) at the bottom of the home page and follow the directions. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent to verify delivery.