SunBird Tennis Club on summer hiatus

Jen Walden

The SunBird Tennis Club does not operate during the summer months, but if you wish to continue to enjoy the game during our “dormant” time, please sign up for the courts you will be using on the court reservation sheets the tennis bulletin on board. Because summer play does not fall under the umbrella of the Tennis Club, you will be playing as SunBird residents. We have an existing agreement with the Pickleball Club that we will reserve courts 1 and 4 only during this time for tennis activities. Please reserve only the courts you need. Unless you have confirmation of eight players, please only reserve one court. This worked well for everyone last year. Please exercise common courtesy when sharing our community sport courts.

The Women’s Summer Riggs Road League is a tennis league created by Ray White many years ago in SunBird and is open to retirement-age women from our local 55+ communities and Chandler residents. Mr. White’s vision was to create a league for individuals of all skill levels. He just wanted to encourage tennis players to play more, learn more and enjoy the sport of tennis. To keep his legacy going, the league has continued this community tradition since his passing. This summer, the league will play in June, July and August at the Cottonwood tennis courts.

If you are interested in joining us, please contact Toni Reider at 480-381-1444 or tonireider@cox.net. If you are interested in joining our SunBird Tennis Club, please contact our president, Christine Terechenok, at 480-326-7346. Have a great and safe summer!