SunBird Lions Donate Computers to Hartford School

Fred Garmeson

On Oct. 1, the Chandler SunBird Lions Club donated 10 laptop computers to the Hartford Elementary School in Chandler. The Hartford Elementary School is in an underrepresented area of Chandler with high poverty. The SunBird Lions Club has a long working relationship with the school. School Principal Heather Anguiano said that due to the CDC restriction created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the school had a desperate need for laptop computers for the students.

The SunBird Lions Club has grant money available through the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). The grant money can only be used for community service projects. After deciding to purchase computers for the Hartford School, the SunBird Lions Club applied for and received the grant money from LCIF for the project.

Lions Clubs International Foundation is the charitable arm 501(c)(3) of Lions Clubs International. One hundred percent of the donations received by LCIF are returned to Lions Clubs throughout the world, in the form of grants, for community service and disaster relief. No administrative fees come from these donations.