SunBird Golf Club Tournament Listing 2020-21

Brendan Waddell, Golf Course Superintendent

Mark your calendars for the following tournaments coming up in the next few months!

Jan. 9 or 16 (Saturday): Founder’s Tournament*

Feb. 6 or 13 (Saturday): Lion’s Club Tournament

Feb. 24 (Wednesday): Bandits Tournament

March 6 (Saturday): CRAB Tournament

Shoot outs will be held Friday afternoons rather than Sunday afternoons. Specific dates and times to be announced via the Monday Morning Blast.

* The Founder’s Day Tournament will be on Jan. 9 or 16, depending on the weather. More information is available in the SunBird Golf Club Weekly Email Blast.