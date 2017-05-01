Bob Neuman

God knew that Mary was a woman of rare strength and obedience. She was the only human being to be with Jesus throughout his entire life — from his birth until his death. She gave birth to him as her baby and watched him die as her Savior. Mary also knew the Scriptures. When the angel appeared and told her the baby would be God’s Son, Mary replied, “I am the Lord’s servant … may it be to me as you have said.” (Luke 1:38). She knew of the Old Testament prophesies about the coming Messiah. Christianity.

Perhaps, besides providing the necessities, your mother loved you and prayed for you daily. Maybe she continued to think of you as her little boy or girl after you were grown. Emily Matthews wrote, “I love you forever, I like you for always. As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.” Let us remember and honor our mothers on Mothers’ Day, May 14.

The beauty of the Easter season has come and gone. The SunBird Community Church services during that time were a recognition and tribute to Christ’s sacrifice. Thanks to the choir and all who made the Easter service so meaningful.

Our church is fortunate to have ministers who deliver excellent messages each Sunday. Among them is former Hoosier, David Walker, who is also a Hospice chaplain. If you are bereaved or in need of prayer, call David at 480-275-0889.

If you would like prayer by our prayer chain, call or email one of the following: Julie Hartog at 895-2522 (ljhartog@gmail.com) or Jamie Morgan at 802-7358 (Jamie@sammdata.com).

SunBird Community Church is nondenominational and based on the Bible.

Our members invite you to visit us any Sunday at 9:00 a.m. in the SunBird ballroom. There you will meet a friendly congregation and hear an uplifting message by an experienced minister. Should we save a place? Our Lord is waiting for you.