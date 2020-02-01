SunBird Art Club Prepares for Sale and Show March 14

Sharon Eade

Mark your calendars! March 14 is the date for this year’s Art Sale and Show! This event is always a hit and gives us such pleasure to be able to meet friends and residents, as well as visitors from the greater Phoenix area. We will continue to bring you more details, and our posters will be up in the clubhouse in the near future.

For anyone interested in joining us or wanting to get more information, we meet in the Hopi Room upstairs in the clubhouse every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.