SunBird American/Italian Club news

Frank Nechvatal

At our last meeting, we invited SunBird’s resident Trivia Master, James Gascoyne, aka Sherlock Holmes, to lead the club in a Trivia Contest. At the end of the contest, the members with the highest scores received prizes. The prizes were heart-shaped Peeps. Hope all who came had a good time.

For the month of March, we had another video hosted by Rick Steves. These videos highlight several cities of note in Italy. There are seven episodes, and we viewed the first two segments about Venice which delved into the art of Titian, Donatello, Bellini and the Doge’s Palace. Next there was a visit to a well-known café on St. Mark’s Square to view the host enjoying calamari (squid) with locals. The second segment took us on a visit to the Venetian lagoon, after which we visited a chapel restoration in Padova, Palladian-style streets and villas in Vicenza, romance in Verona and stunning mosaics in Ravenna. Food was provided by members, and the coffee, cream, sugar and water were purchased by the club from the Horizon Room.

The other cities we will explore in future videos are Milan and Lake Como, Florence, Caesar’s Rome and Rome Baroque After Dark and, lastly, Naples and Pompeii.

Remember our April 12 meeting will be on the Patio. We will begin at 5:00 p.m. The club will provide fried and roasted chicken, and members will be asked to bring side dishes and/or desserts. The club will also provide plates, napkins and plasticware. Members may bring their own beverages and since it is on the Patio, you may bring alcoholic beverages as well.

Chris will poll the women for those who may be interested in an Italian Club Women’s Luncheon series during the summer months.

Ciao bella v