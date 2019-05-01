SunBird American/German Club update

Frank Nechvatal

April’s meeting was held on the Patio. We had a great party with chicken, potato salad, other salads and, of course, for dessert we shared a sheet cake. This marked the end of the 2018/2019 season. Mark your calendar for our next meeting on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Lakeview Room at 6:00 p.m. We will plan for our Oktoberfest meeting on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The September meeting will be the start of our 2019/2020 season.

As was reported in the April SunBird News, we will begin a series of articles that outline the 16 German States. In June, we will visit the State of Baden-Wuertmburg – stay tuned. I was asked at our last meeting what is the difference between the words Berg and Burg, as they are often associated with cities or regions of Germany. Simply stated, Berg means mountain, while Burg means a stronghold, castle, citadel or, in more modern terms, city.

We wish our members a safe and healthy summer, and we will see you in September.

Auf wiedersehen!