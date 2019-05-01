Stay cool and fit with summer water aerobics

Norma Davis and Maddie Meyers

On May 1, summer hours for Aqua Birds classes will be 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, and continue at that hour through the end of October.

If you want a fun way to start your day while enjoying upbeat music, water aerobics is the answer! The resistance of the water intensifies your movements as the buoyancy of the water cushions the impact. Workouts include a brief warmup followed by stretching, toning and cardio movements and ending with a brief cool-down.

Strive magazine (Spring 2018) states “Regular aerobic exercise (the kind that makes you breathe harder and your heart beat faster) may help: improve your stamina, boost your mood, manage your weight, keep your arteries clear and your heart strong and prevent or delay chronic diseases.” All these benefits while socializing with other classmates before or after class.

Bring water bells on Monday and Wednesday and a noodle on Friday. See you at the pool!