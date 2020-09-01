Rules Review

Chris Nechvatal

Pool People: New pool signs have been posted on the walls at the pools showing Maricopa County Regulations and updated SunBird Pool and Jacuzzi rules. Please familiarize yourselves with these rules and regulations so everyone can enjoy these amenities. For more specific SunBird Rules, see Article 4, page 10, in the Rules booklet. Let’s share the pool! Let’s be kind! Let’s be safe!

Walkers, Bicyclists, Golf Carts: Walkers should walk on the left side of the road facing traffic, so you can easily see oncoming cars, bikes, and golf carts. Before dawn and after dusk, wear light-colored clothing and/or carry a light or something reflective so cars, bikes, and golf carts can better see you. Remember, dogs need to be on a leash no longer than six feet, and reign them in slightly when traffic is coming. Bicycles and golf carts are considered to be moving vehicles. You need to be riding and driving them on the right side of the road along with car and motorcycle traffic. Before dawn and after dusk, bicyclists need to have some reflective equipment and/or a light on the bike. Golf carts need to have working headlights and taillights. Hand signals or turn signals must be used both day and night, especially when traffic is heaviest. Stop signs are not suggestions. They mean stop! Be responsible! Be smart! Be safe!