Registration for Spring Semester Begins for New Adventures in Learning

Catherine Hammond

Registration for the spring semester for New Adventures, the lifelong-learning program affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College, begins online on Jan. 15. Classes themselves start on Jan. 27, with April 24 as the final day of the semester. The nearly 100 classes include lectures, discussion groups, computer classes, field trips, and a fifth category of special or unusual classes. Some meet only one time, while others meet more often. Presenters may be experts in the field or people with an interest in the topic.

Marty Brounstein, an author from California, will share “Heroes of the Holocaust” based on his book of two Dutch rescuers, Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust. In Brounstein’s words, this is the “story of a Christian couple, Frans and Mien Wijnakker, who saved the lives of at least two dozen Jews during World War II and the Holocaust.” Below are some of the many other classes and events available, along with their presenters:

* “Making Sense of the Census.” Bill Gates is a retired daily newspaper editor.

* “Personal and Exploratory Writing.” Gretchen Berning was a print journalist before teaching college-level writing.

* “Living with Dementia: How to Help Your Loved Ones.” Trish Koester is a physical therapy assistant who specializes in neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

* “Presidential Air Travel from 1911 On.” Colonel Jim Evans, Airbase Arizona Speakers Bureau Chairman and retired U.S. Air Force pilot.

* “Basic Computer Classes with Intel Volunteers.” Janine Sayers is an instructional designer and certified Intel facilitator.

* “Out to Lunch.” Evey Freed and Carol Jacobson host visits to local restaurants.

* “Friday Flicks.” Larry Noser shares seven favorite films.

To learn more about these and the many other classes, go to the organization’s website, NewAdventures.info, find the group on Facebook, call 480-857-5500, or visit the Sun Lakes Center at 25105 S. Alma School Road, in Sun Lakes. The annual meeting is also an opportunity to find out more about the upcoming semester, will will take place on Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon in room 207 of the Sun Lakes Center.

Remember that the benefits of lifelong-learning extend well beyond subject matter. Mental and intellectual development, along with improving attitude, a general sense of well-being, and the feeling of friendship and being part of a community, often comes with participation. Online registration remains available at the New Adventures’ website, along with payment of fees. Annual renewal of membership is also online. Registration for open classes continues all semester. New Adventures in Learning is a membership organization that has been encouraging lifelong learning since 1998 and is affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College.