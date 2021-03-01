Pickleball Club Welcomes New Members

Suzanne Lipke

The SunBird Pickleball Club has had a good beginning of 2021 and would like to welcome some new members: Judy Corkery, Mike Ohlmann, Tammy Ward, Bruce and Cindy Wilson, Jim Zaccone, and Gil Gilliland. We hope to see you guys again soon and often. And congratulations to Paul and Cindy Krautwurst on becoming new homeowners in SunBird.

For anyone who is interested in getting involved in pickleball, there is a “Wanna Learn to Play?” flyer in the kiosk at the clubhouse with information on how to contact us (email [email protected], or phone Dan and Marianna at 480-285-4501). We want to encourage anyone interested to sign up for New Player Orientation. There is a sign-up sheet in the glass case just outside the post office. That’s where you will find more information on club play dates and times as well.

We will be playing on March 6 and March 27 (Saturdays) at 9 a.m., in addition to the regular times. Regular hours are Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m., Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Mark your calendars and come out and play!