Shirley Langer

“Women Reaching for the Stars” is the theme of the Chandler-Sun Lakes-Gilbert Reciprocity P.E.O. Founders Day Luncheon. It will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, in the San Tan Ballroom, Cottonwood Country Club, Sun Lakes, located at E.J. Robson Blvd. and Riggs Road. Registration is at 11:00 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $22 per person.

All unaffiliated and visiting P.E.O.’s are invited to attend this annual event hosted by Chapters DW, EN and EW. Reservations may be made by sending a check in the amount of $22 made out to “P.E.O.” by Friday, January 12, 2018. Mail checks to Linda Reber, 11017 E. Twilight Court, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. For more information, call Linda at 480-895-8825 or Shirley Langer at 480-895-1505.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) was founded on January 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesley College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. P.E.O. has grown from that tiny membership of seven to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the United States and Canada. The P.E.O. Sisterhood’s mission is to promote educational opportunities for women. Our sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women’s lives with five international philanthropies, plus Cottey College in Nevada, MO.