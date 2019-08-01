Other Card Results

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday evenings in the Pima Room on the third floor. Buy-in is $1, and we start at 7:00 p.m. Please come early.

June 3: 1st, Pat Kelly (689); 2nd, Vic Kinser (681); 3rd, Gleva Wiepking (670).

June 10: 1st, Vic Kinser (713); 2nd, Linda Hearn (711); 3rd, Tonja Kinser (684).

June 17: 1st, Pat Kelly (707); 2nd, Gayle Wiedbusch (696); 3rd, John Valentine (691).

June 24: 1st, Dennis Rittenback (717); 2nd, Ken Reidenbach (711); 3rd, Pat Kelly (704).

SunBird Pinochle

We meet Tuesday evening in the new Apache Room, which is on the third floor: We start at 6:30 p:m: Come early: The buy-in is 50 cents:

If you have any questions, please leave a message with Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501:

SunBird Pinochle winners for June, 2019:

June 4: 1st, Sharon Zubchevich (887); 2nd, Ozzie Zubchevich (861); 3rd, Rollin Marion (696).

June 11: 1st, Ozzie Zubchevich (778); 2nd, Betty Echgelmeier (725); 3rd, Yvonne Beloney (709).

June 18: 1st (tie), Arlie Mulder and Jackie Baker (668); 2nd, Yvonne Beloney (615); 3rd, Harry Smelser (613).

June 25: 1st, Konrad Spicker (982); 2nd, Sandy Stibitz (767); 3rd, Jackie Baker (702).

PonyTail

We meet in the new Apache Room on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee; playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m.

PonyTail is a form of hand and foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, contact Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501. If no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you.

Hand and Foot

We meet on Tuesday at noon in the new room (called the Apache Room), which is on the third floor. After picking a table or drawing cards for partners, we will start playing at 12:30 p.m.

Buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035.

SunBird 500

We meet in the Lakeview Room, which is on the second floor by the Pro Shop, on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Please come early, as we will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message.

SunBird 500 winners for June 2019:

June 8: 1st, Art Hawes (2310); 2nd, Sandy Stibitz (2060); 3rd, Don Petersen (1850).

June 13: (Scores not reported) 1st, Harry Smelser; 2nd, Gleva Wiepking; 3rd, Sandy Stibitz.

June 20: 1st, Sandy Stibitz (2010); 2nd, Harry Smelser (1870); 3rd, Ken Reidenbach (1780).

June 27: 1st, Darlene Thompson (2600); 2nd, Harry Smelser (2500); 3rd, Sandy Stibitz (2290).

Euchre

We meet in the Lakeview Room, located on the second floor next to the Pro Shop, on Sunday evenings. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and we start at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Harry Smelser at 480-532-3235.

Euchre scores for June at SunBird:

June 2: 1st, Sandy Stibitz (53); 2nd, Pat Kelly (52); 3rd (tie), Harry Smelser and Dan Harvey (51).

June 9: 1st, Pat Kelly (56); 2nd, Gleva Wiepking (53); 3rd, Sandy Stibitz (51).

June 16: 1st, Dan Harvey (60); 2nd, Sandy Stibitz (54); 3rd, Vic Kinser (45).

June 23: 1st (tie), Tanja Kinser and Vic Kinser (58); 3rd, Harry Smelser (55).

June 30: 1st, Darlene Thompson (58); 2nd, Gleva Wiepking (55); 3rd, Harry Smelser (49).

Friday Evening Texas Hold’em

We meet at 7:00 p.m. every Friday in the Navajo Room. It is a tournament-style Texas hold’em poker game with a $5 buy-in. Approximate payout for 1st place is 60%; 2nd place, 30% and 3rd place, 10%. If you have any questions, call 765-621-9252.

June 7: 1st, Pat Kelly; 2nd, Walt Patthof; 3rd, Sal Leo.

June 14: 1st, Pat Kelly; 2nd, Jerry Gilliland; 3rd, Vic Kinser.

June 21: 1st, Frank Dusanek; 2nd, Jerry Gilliland; 3rd, Turk Tursui.

June 28: 1st, Tony Halloran; 2nd, Walt Patthof; 3rd, Harold Van Buren.